Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $76,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

