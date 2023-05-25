Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of PRA Group worth $78,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PRA Group by 926.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in PRA Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 745,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PRA Group news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,647.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRAA opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.88 million, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.16.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Further Reading

