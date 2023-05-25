Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,301,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Ultra Clean worth $76,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 81,324 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 746,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 148,180 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 169.39 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.00 million.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

