Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 655,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Balchem were worth $80,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Balchem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BCPC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Balchem

Balchem Stock Performance

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $122.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.