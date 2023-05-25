Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 18,500 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $73,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Synaptics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Synaptics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $154.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Synaptics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

