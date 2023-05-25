Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,686,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $78,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Genpact by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,997,028.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,997,028.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,000 shares of company stock worth $13,511,225 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on G. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

