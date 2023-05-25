Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498,809 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $80,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 24.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 243,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

NYSE:KW opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.55%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

