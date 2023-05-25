Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,197 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $79,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NetEase by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $83.49 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

