Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,033 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $81,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 192.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 153.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.20.

Forward Air Trading Down 2.7 %

FWRD stock opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $117.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.83%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

