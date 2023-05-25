Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,775 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $81,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,091 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,258 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

