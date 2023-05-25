Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,495 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $79,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $200.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.82.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

