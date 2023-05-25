Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 321,225 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,379,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 321,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $72,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Green Plains by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 91,979 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Green Plains by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,369.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $155,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,058.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 111,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,369.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,641 shares of company stock worth $3,773,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $32.13 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Green Plains Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading

