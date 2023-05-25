Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,119 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $73,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $303.43 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.00 and a 12 month high of $345.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,180 shares of company stock worth $6,194,452. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.