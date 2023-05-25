Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $40.06

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.06, but opened at $37.90. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 497,155 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $491.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 232,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $912,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

