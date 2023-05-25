Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Position Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $629.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $51.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGBN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,513.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,672.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $86,679 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.