Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 95,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,145,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $505.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.