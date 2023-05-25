Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after acquiring an additional 163,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after buying an additional 452,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,121,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,735.50 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

