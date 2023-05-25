Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 687,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after buying an additional 226,378 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FREL stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

