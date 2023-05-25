Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,249,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:FCPI opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $255.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

