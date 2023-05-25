First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,492 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of First Busey worth $76,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Busey by 1,148.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352,551 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Busey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Busey by 25.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Busey by 7.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,333,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 87,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

First Busey Stock Down 1.1 %

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $96,647.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,189. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,322 shares of company stock valued at $259,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.