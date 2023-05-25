First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,390 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $72,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,989,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.46 per share, with a total value of $106,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,342 over the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading

