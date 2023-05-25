First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,281,617.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 18,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 908,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,342. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

