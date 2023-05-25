Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Citigroup

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.22.

Shares of FIVE opened at $185.88 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.42.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,079,000 after buying an additional 46,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

