GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GATX were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in GATX by 76.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in GATX by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GATX by 124.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 489.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in GATX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $118.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

