GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.72

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.72 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 83.72 ($1.04), with a volume of 312486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.10 ($1.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) price objective on shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments in a report on Monday, March 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.89. The company has a current ratio of 148.50, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The firm has a market cap of £742.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.63 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,375.00%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

