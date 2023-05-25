George W. Lemaitre Sells 7,098 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $444,831.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,346,310 shares in the company, valued at $147,043,247.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 1.5 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

