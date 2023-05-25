Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 257.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,182 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GTY opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

