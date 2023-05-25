Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,764,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $80,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROCK. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

ROCK opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $57.73.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.