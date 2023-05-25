Goldmining Inc. Purchases 18,000 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 18,000 shares of GoldMining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,848,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,281,375.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Goldmining Inc. bought 5,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $69,350.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,300 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,783 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,916.80.

On Monday, May 1st, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,822 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,339.42.

On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 11,503 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,642.03.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 25,001 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $226,009.04.

On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. purchased 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $396,341.28.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 122,490 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,224,900.00.

GoldMining Price Performance

GLDG opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoldMining

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in GoldMining in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GoldMining in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,426,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 749,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on GoldMining from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

