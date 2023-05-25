Goldmining Inc. Purchases 18,000 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDGGet Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 18,000 shares of GoldMining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,848,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,281,375.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Goldmining Inc. bought 5,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $69,350.00.
  • On Friday, May 5th, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,300 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,783 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,916.80.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,822 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,339.42.
  • On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 11,503 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,642.03.
  • On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 25,001 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $226,009.04.
  • On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. purchased 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $396,341.28.
  • On Wednesday, April 19th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 122,490 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,224,900.00.

GoldMining Price Performance

GLDG opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoldMining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in GoldMining in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GoldMining in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,426,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 749,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on GoldMining from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

