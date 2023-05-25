Goldmining Inc. Purchases 18,000 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 18,000 shares of GoldMining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,848,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,281,375.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Goldmining Inc. bought 5,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $69,350.00.
- On Friday, May 5th, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,300 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,783 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,916.80.
- On Monday, May 1st, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,822 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,339.42.
- On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 11,503 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,642.03.
- On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 25,001 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $226,009.04.
- On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. purchased 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $396,341.28.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 122,490 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,224,900.00.
GoldMining Price Performance
GLDG opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoldMining
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on GoldMining from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
About GoldMining
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
