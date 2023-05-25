HC Wainwright Raises Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $102.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.25.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $685.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

