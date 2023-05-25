HC Wainwright Raises Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $102.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.25.
NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $685.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
