Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559,720 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Heritage Financial stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $587.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,159. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Heritage Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $30,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $707,281.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,350 shares of company stock worth $119,584. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HFWA. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Heritage Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.