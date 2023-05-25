HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 10,138 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TR opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $160.71 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.