HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 80,786 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 92,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 721,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 108,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $773.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

