HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,801,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,919 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 505,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 98,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $413.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

