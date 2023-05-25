HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,047 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 194.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $148.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day moving average is $159.69. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $137.46 and a 52-week high of $176.75.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.