HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,097 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 218,168 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 326.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 434,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 332,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 108,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 91,266 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $38.08 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $403.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

