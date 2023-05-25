HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 83,308 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,308 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KYN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

KYN opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

