HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,000 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

