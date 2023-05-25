HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 133,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 32,713 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $70.82 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $62.97 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

