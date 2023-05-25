HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 293,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,811,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

