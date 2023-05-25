HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711,312 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elliott Opportunity II were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOCW. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 331,925 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

EOCW stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

