HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 11,907.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 229,328 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $27,969,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 715.8% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 167,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 1.2 %

GNRC stock opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

