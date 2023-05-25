HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $167.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $193.43.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

