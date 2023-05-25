HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 222.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,323,000 after acquiring an additional 247,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,589,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,100,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,444,000 after acquiring an additional 666,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 953.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 969,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after buying an additional 877,718 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

