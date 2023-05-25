HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 955.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $37.40 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $809.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

