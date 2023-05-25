HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BSJO stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.