HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after buying an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $30,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 62.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after buying an additional 513,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,638.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,338 shares of company stock valued at $24,385,996. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.