HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $271,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000.

GMF stock opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $107.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

