HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

