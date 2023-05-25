HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Haleon by 1,052.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth $37,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. Investec initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 364 ($4.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

